2019 Amazon Black Friday to last over a week

Amazon have announced the 2019 Amazon Black Friday sale. It’ll certainly be longer than ever as rather than being a sale for a day, or even an extended sale over a weekend. This year Black Friday will last for over a week running for a full eight days from 00:01 on Friday the 22nd of November until 23:59 on Friday the 29th November.

Amazon first introduced Black Friday to the UK in 2010 and they say that Amazon’s tenth Black Friday sale is set to be the biggest yet.

Don’t expect the 2019 Amazon Black Friday sale to stop there though, with Black Friday itself being the 29th of November, we expect Amazon to continue the sales throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday which falls on the 2nd of December, effectively extending Amazon’s Black Friday sale to almost a fortnight.

Amazon are promising tens of thousands of deals for customers. The one-stop deals destination will offer new ‘Deals of the Day’ every day across the site and will be home to more great offers than ever. There will also be thousands of ‘Lightning Deals’ – products available at a discount, in limited quantities, for a short period of time – with new deals becoming available as often as every five minutes.

Hundreds of small businesses and artisans selling on Amazon Marketplace, Amazon Handmade and Amazon Launchpad and are offering thousands of deals this Black Friday, providing customers with a wide selection of items from handcrafted gifts to innovative new products.

Launching on Amazon five years ago, one such business, the Coconut Merchant, sources ethical coconut-based products from farming communities in Sri Lanka, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines, selling the products to customers around the world through Amazon Marketplace. This will be the fourth time they will participate in the 2019 Amazon Black Friday sale.

“Black Friday provides a unique opportunity for us to showcase products to new customers and boost our sales, which ultimately helps us make an even more positive impact on our farmers lives. We’ve been given huge support from Amazon over the last five years – not just through Black Friday – but also with how to sell around the world and how to test selling on the high street and online with Amazon’s Clicks and Mortar programme.”

– Al Shariat, Director, Coconut Merchant

Al Shariat was one of the first small business owners to participate in the launch of Clicks and Mortar. Run in partnership with Enterprise Nation, Direct Line for Business and Square, the year-long pilot programme explores a new model to help online businesses experience the high street while highlighting the benefits of combining in-store and online retail.